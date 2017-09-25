AAA: Expect gas prices to continue to fall

Kenneth Shelton, who lives in Mount Joy, watched as prices climbed as he filled up his white pickup truck.

“I’m waiting for the drop,” he told ABC27 News. “I hope it comes real soon.”

Shelton, and drivers in the Midstate, won’t have to wait long for relief.

According to AAA, the average price is $2.80 per gallon for gas in the Midstate.

Doni Lee Spiegel public relations manager for AAA Central Penn said prices are falling because there is less of demand for fuel.

According to the GasBuddy.com, prices skyrocketed to $2.90 per gallon for gas earlier this month when two hurricanes devastated parts of the south.

“A week ago in this area, our demand was 1.4 million barrels,” Spiegel said. “However, the week before that it was 5.7 million barrels. A lot of the fuel from this region was being sent down for the relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and Irma.”

GasBuddy has said that prices have dropped about six cents from last week.

On Monday, ABC27 News found prices ranging from $2.69 to $2.85 per gallon.

Spiegel added that prices should continue to follow as companies switch to a winter blend fuel.

“The gas we use in in the winter time is generally cheaper because it does not include the summertime additives,” she said. “To use fuel in the summer you need additives because of the difference in temperature.”

If you want the cheapest price locally, GasBuddy suggests checking out the WalMart on East Lehman Street in Lebanon. That’s where gas was spotted at $2.66 per gallon for regular gas.

