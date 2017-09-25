A21: Harrisburg Walk for Freedom

On October 14, people across the globe will join the movement to abolish slavery one step at a time. The event is a collective effort led by A21, a global anti-human trafficking organization dedicated to abolishing slavery everywhere, forever. A21’s desire with the 4th annual Walk for Freedom is to shine a global spotlight on human trafficking and raise funds to continue their efforts to rescue, restore, and rebuild lives.

It will begin and end at the State Capitol Steps facing N 3rd St. on October 14, 2017.

Registration opens at 9:00am and the walk begins at 10:00am. The walk is free. To avoid lines the day of the event, register at www.a21.org/harrisburg.