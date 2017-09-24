Weiner faces sentencing in latest chapter of sexting drama

NEW YORK (AP) – It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning.

The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016 in a case that may have also played a role in costing Hillary Clinton the presidential election.

Clinton has blamed her 2016 loss partly on the FBI decision to reopen its investigation of a private email server after agents discovered her emails had been forwarded to Weiner’s laptop, apparently by his wife, who worked for the candidate.

As he heads to court, Weiner’s lawyers say he has finally learned his lesson. But the government wants him to serve more than two years behind bars.