Two shot in downtown Harrisburg overnight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for whoever was behind a shooting in downtown Harrisburg early Sunday morning that injured two people.

Police responded to a separate incident around 2:40 a.m., on the 200 block of North 2nd Street, when a number of fights erupted. Officers had to use pepper spray to subdue the crowd.

Officers eventually heard gunfire around the 200 block of Pine Street.

Officers found a woman laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg. A man later arrived at the hospital, also with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Neither victim could provide any information on the shooter, as they were walking on the sidewalk when the shots rang out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.