Teen killed after York City shooting, police search for suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) Police are looking for the person who and shot and killed a 17-year-old boy.

The victim identified by the York County Coroner’s Office as Ce’onty Robinson was found at South Penn Street and West College Avenue around 8:20 Saturday night. Police said he had at least one gunshot wound and died on scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Police asking anyone with information to call them at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. They said texting in tips is the best method to send in tips and you can remain anonymous