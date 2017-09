HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) September is Charcot Marie Tooth Disease (CMT) awareness month.

CMT is konwn as the most common disease nobody has ever heard of.

According to the Charcot-Marie Tooth Association CMT is a disease of the peripheral nerves that control muscles. Found in both genders and all races and ethnic groups

Two members of the CMT Association group based in mid-state talked about what is like to live with the disease on abc27 News Daybreak Sunday morning at 8 a.m.