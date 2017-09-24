Outdoors Report: Fur hat donations to Penn State Children’s Hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- You know, it’s always nice when you can do something for someone else especially those who can’t do it for themselves. Well, the Keystone Institute for Ferber Education is doing just that.

“We are donating these hats to the Penn State Children’s hospital to get these hats in the hands of children who will enjoy them,” said Jake Kaplan with the Keystone Institute for Furbearer Education.

“This whole donation came about because trappers in the state of Pennsylvania wanted to give to Hershey Medical. We are giving approximately 30 hats to children to use for them benefit from,” said Jerry Pickel, the President for Keystone Institute for Furbearer Education.

These fur hats mean more than a mere physical donation. Showing these kids that someone really cares about them is paramount.

Jake agreed, “One of the driving factors in making this donation is to promote fur from many perspectives; from a wildlife management perspective to a fur takers perspective, from an enjoyable garment perspective. The materials were gathered from people who had a fur to spare and wanted to see it go to something good, for a good cause.”

“It makes the children feel good. They are warm and comfortable and with winter coming on in the near future. It is quite a need for them to actually have them in hand,” said Jerry.

When you bundle up this winter to stave off the cold, think of the ones wearing these fur hats.

