Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tractor trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcycle driver was killed after crashing into a tractor trailer on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township.

Police say James McKee was was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the tractor trailer that was turning out of a parking lot. McKee was dragged under the trailer’s rear axles for about 25 feet, before finally coming to a rest.

McKee was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.