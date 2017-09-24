Mexico, Puerto Rico solidarity rally in Harrisburg after earthquakes, hurricanes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) People will gather in Harrisburg for a solidarity rally for Mexico and Puerto Rico after they experienced several natural disasters.

It will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 24 at Derry and Kittatiny Streets.

People are planning on bringing flags and plan on wearing red.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring donations like medicine, water and hygiene products.

Mexico has experienced several earthquakes this month killing around 400 people.

Puerto Rico is without power after Hurricane Maria hit the commonwealth as a category 4 storm.