Man arrested after hit & run injures two

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in facing several charges after a crash that sent two people to the hospital in York County.

Police say William Raffensberger, 33, caused a crash around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on North Main Street in Shrewsbury.

An SUV flipped on to its side, trapping two people. They were taken to the hospital, and have since been released.

Police say Raffensberger ran away, but they eventually found him coming out of a nearby corn field and arrested him.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.