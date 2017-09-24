Chambersburg police investigating gun incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are searching for the suspect who retrieved a handgun from the trunk of his vehicle and told a person that he would shoot him.

According to a report, Chambersburg Police responded to 1 Monticello Court for a report of a robbery at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the person shown in the photo above may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation. Authorities say he is a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating this person, please contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 264-4131 or leave a tip on the Crimewatch website.

