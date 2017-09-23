State of Missouri lands at center of racial conflict _ again

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press Published:
Protesters rally in downtown St. Louis as fans arrive for a Billy Joel concert at Busch Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. The protest was the latest of several since a judge on Friday announced a not-guilty verdict for a white former St. Louis police officer charged in the shooting death of a black suspect. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Missouri is at the center of a racially charged conflict – again.

A judge last week acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer in the death of a black drug suspect. The Sept. 15 verdict provoked angry protests in a state still not fully recovered from the unrest that followed the 2014 death of Michael Brown, the black 18-year-old shot by a white officer in the suburb of Ferguson.

Scholars and activists say the latest demonstrations, like the Ferguson protests, aren’t just about a police shooting. They reflect racial disparities going back generations.

Kimberly Jade Norwood is a black law professor at Washington University in St. Louis. She says the conflict has to do with inequities such as poor public education, poor housing and lack of access to jobs.

