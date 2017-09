EAST, DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) Police made an arrest after a stabbing sent one person to the hospital.

It happened Friday night at 7:35 p.m. at a home on Drager Road.

Susquehanna Regional Police said Jerry E. Jones, 65, stabbed another man in the stomach area during an argument. The 56-year-old victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison Central Booking for arraignment.