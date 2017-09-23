Pennsylvania loses billions under GOP bill, analysts say

By and Published:
Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, John Barrasso, Bill Cassidy, Mitch McConnell, John Thune
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters as he pushes a last-ditch effort to uproot former President Barack Obama's health care law, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Independent analysts say Pennsylvania would be one of the hardest-hit states under Senate legislation that would take federal health care subsidies provided under President Barack Obama’s 2010 law and redistribute it among states.

On Friday, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to reject the bill that’s scheduled for a vote next week. Analysts including the Kaiser Family Foundation and Avalere Health say Pennsylvania would lose billions of federal health care dollars, while some other states would get billions in new federal dollars.

Toomey, a Republican, hasn’t said yet whether he supports it. Casey, a Democrat, opposes it.

Pennsylvania is one of 31 states that expanded Medicaid’s income guidelines under Obama’s 2010 law and received a more generous federal subsidy to help pay for the new coverage.

