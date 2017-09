(WHTM)-Penn State leads Iowa 3-0 after the first quarter, in their Big 10 Opener at Iowa. Penn State’s offense could only get as far as the Iowa 39 in their first two drives. McDevitt grad Andre Robinson carried the ball to the Iowa 2 on their third drive of the game, but the Nittany Lions had to settle for a 19 yard Tyler Davis field goal to give his team a 3-0 lead.

The game can be currently seen on abc27