Medard’s House is given a new home

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An organization, named after a local teen, which aims to help West Shore teenagers, is getting a new home.

Medard’s House has been operating out of the West Shore Senior Center since October.

On Saturday, they are being gifted the building currently used by Faith United Church of Christ in New Cumberland, which is holding its last service on Sunday.

Medard’s House was named after Medard Kowalski, a Junior at Cedar Cliff High School, who died in an accident on the Susquehanna River in 2014. It offers students a place to seek help, be tutored, or socialize with others.

“This house is our next level,” said Medard Kowalski, Sr., Medard’s father and the President of Medard House. “We now have a foundation where we’re not moving out for the yoga instructor, clearing all our stuff out. This is our house.”

Medard’s House is currently open twice per week, but organizers say they plan to eventually be open six days per week.

Medard’s House is a non-profit organization, which allows people to donate on their website.