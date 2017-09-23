Football game honors military heroes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Dauphin Rams hosted the Thundering Herd of Carlisle Friday night at Landis Field for a unique game in which military heroes and their families were recognized.

The matchup marked the third annual Gold Star Moms and Family Football Game.

Suzanne Scheaffer is one of the event organizers.

Scheaffer lost her son, Petty Officer William Trapnell, three years ago.

The game featured 15 players representing 15 Gold Star families.

“These kids have shown integrity off the field and on the field,” Sheaffer said. “And they have demonstrated great community service, and that allows them to take part in this event.”

Central Dauphin kicker Ethan Vanbuskirk represented Sheaffer’s son.

“The players didn’t go by their last names during the game,” Sheaffer said. “The players were announced throughout the game under the names of a fallen hero.”

After yet another successful game, plans are underway for the event to come together again next year.

