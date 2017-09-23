Coroner’s office called to shooting in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in city of York.

The shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. near South Penn Street and West College Avenue.

According to 911 dispatchers, the coroner’s office was notified of the shooting.

There is no word on any other injuries, or if police are searching for a suspect.

