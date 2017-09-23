Catholic Charities raises funds for interfaith shelter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Catholic Charities held their annual Shelter Shuffle at the State Hospital grounds this morning.

The funds support the interfaith shelter that is serving 102 families this year, including 184 children. Catholic Charities says the average stay at the shelter is 30 to 60 days.

The staff served over 40-thousand meals to those in need.

It is currently the only shelter in the Harrisburg area that takes in families.

Our Valerie Pritchett served as emcee for the event.

For more information about Catholic Charities visit their website: http://www.cchbg.org/