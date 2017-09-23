AAA expects strong fall vacation season with incentives offered

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Summer is over and the kids are back in school. It’s officially fall now, so a vacation may be the last thing on your mind, but AAA Central Penn expects a strong fall travel season.

A new AAA study shows 28 percent of Americans plan to take a vacation between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

“There are fewer crowds. Kids are back in school now. There’s also better prices,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager for AAA Central Penn.

Those are just some of the reason why the AAA study showed 28 percent of people in the country plan to take a vacation between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

“The weather is more favorable, and there are better incentives, better value we’ll say for the travel,” Spiegel said.

62 percent of people plan to travel by car. Seeing fall leaves change is a popular reason, according to AAA. You can find a list of places in Pennsylvania known for nice changing fall leaf colors by clicking here.

October is National Plan a Cruise Month, and many perks come with it.

“Booking cruises this time of year, you can also get great incentives as far as drink packages or on-cruise spending vouchers you can use on the ship as far as a spa or any other purchases you can make on the cruise,” Spiegel said.

You can also find deals this time of the year on airfare.

“You can save a lot great money on anything from hotel and car rentals, airfare, tour packages,” Spiegel said. “Some of our partners right now are offering buy one, get one free for airfare.

The most popular fall vacation spots according to AAA bookings are:

Orlando, Florida Rome, Italy Anaheim, California Honolulu, Hawaii New York City Las Vegas, Nevada London, England Dublin, Ireland Boston, Massachusetts Cancun, Mexico

You can use AAA’s mobile app by clicking here.