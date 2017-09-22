Victim injured in two separate Harrisburg shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The same person was injured in two separate shootings that were just hours apart in Harrisburg.

According to police, the first shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday around the first block of North Linden Street.

A 24-year-old man was found sitting on the steps at a house with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses reported a cream or white colored vehicle drove north on Linden Street and fired several shots.

The victim would not provide police with details.

He was treated at a hospital and released.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, police were once again called to the same area for a report of shots fired.

The same victim had been shot in the groin area and was once again treated at a hospital without providing information about the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area.

Anyone with information about these shootings should call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

