US Attorney General Sessions talks opioid crisis in Harrisburg

Despite his diminutive stature, gray hair, spectacles and lilting Alabama twang, Jeff Sessions delivered a very serious message in Harrisburg Friday morning.

“We are facing the deadliest drug crisis in American history,” Sessions said. “There’s nothing close to it.”

Sessions addressed the opioid and heroin epidemic in remarks to law enforcement, most from the Midstate, at the Federal Building.

He spoke of the 64,000 Americans who died of overdose last year. He also spoke to the hundreds of thousands more battling addiction.

“We stand with you. We are praying for you. We are working every single day to help you,” Sessions said.

He announced a $20 million federal grant to step up the fight against drug dealers on the streets and doctors who over-prescribe. He calls that part of the war winnable.

“There are not that many corrupt doctors and pharmacies and hospitals that are allowing this to happen. If we focus on them we can shut them down. We must shut them down. We will shut them down.”

Outside the federal building, on Locust Street, about a dozen protesters held signs and chanted on a bullhorn. It was a peaceful protest.

“We have America’s top cop coming here to talk about more criminalization which is a failed policy we’ve seen for over 40 years,” said protester Daniel Doubet, of Camp Hill.

But inside the building, Sessions’ audience was mostly Midstate law enforcement and largely supportive of the message.

“The opioid epidemic did not just start,” said Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter. “It’s something that started back in the 1980’s and we have this monster on our backs and we have to try to get it off.”

Sessions noted that every day in 2016, 13 Pennsylvanians died of overdose.

“These trends are shocking and the numbers tell us a lot but they aren’t just numbers, of course. They represent moms and dads, brothers and sisters, children, neighbors, and friends.”

The fix requires more than a speech from a DC heavyweight and a federal grant, local police say, and the cure won’t come fast enough for too many.

“Our numbers continue to climb every year,” said Chief Mark Bentzel, of Northern York Regional Police Department. “So we have yet to hit the peak of this mountain and I’m not sure when we will hit it.”

Sessions said overdose is now the leading cause of death of Americans under the age of 50.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.