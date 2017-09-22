Tractor carrying 6-thousand gallons of manure partially overturns, spills on roadway

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say a tractor towing 6-thousand gallons of liquid manure hit a utility pole and spilled some of the load onto a road and storm sewer system in Penn Township on Thursday.

Police say the road was closed and the fire department and municipal crews were called to clean up.

According to a police report, 19-year-old Nathan Stoner of Ebersole Speading, LLC was driving the combination rig when he lost control, partially overturning the load and spilled an undetermined amount of liquid manure onto the roadway and storm sewer system.

There are no estimates of the cost of cleanup or of damages.

The Penn Township Public Works Department and the Manheim Area Water and Sewage Authority assisted the Penryn Fire Department in the cleanup.

The investigation into this event continues and anyone with further information is requested to contact officer Curt Ochs at 717-733-0965 or via the NLCRPD agency web site at http://www.nlcrpd.org.

Police say to refer to NLCRP incident number 20170921M7764.