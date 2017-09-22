Those struggling with suicide can now text for help

There are over 1,300 suicides in Pennsylvania each year, which is an average of more than three people a day.

Those struggling can now get help by texting 741741 and a trained crisis counselor will get the text and quickly respond.

Deborah Rose lost her 18-year-old daughter in 2009. She believes texting for help might save more lives.

“If they are in a public place and there are other people around, and they don’t feel safe talking about it openly, they can text. So I think it is a huge step in the right direction,” Rose said.

Anyone can text 741741 for support 24 hours a day.

