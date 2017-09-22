Russians targeted Pennsylvania election system, state told

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Federal authorities told officials in Pennsylvania that Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access election systems in the state before last year’s presidential election.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that Pennsylvania was one of the 21 states targeted by the Russians. The Wolf administration says neither it nor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has any evidence of a breach of the state’s election systems, however.

The disclosure to the states comes as a special counsel probes whether there was any coordination during the 2016 presidential campaign between Russia and associates of Donald Trump.

Trump won the election and calls the Russia story a hoax. Trump also won Pennsylvania, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to do so since 1988.