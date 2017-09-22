Restaurant Report: Old food, dirty spoons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found expired food, problems with hand washing, and issues in a school cafeteria during the latest round of food inspections.

C-town Supermarket on Duke Street in York was out of compliance with seven violations. The inspection report says cleaner was stored with food products, risking contamination. Lunch meats and baby foods were expired and needed to be thrown out. Raw chicken and beef were stored with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination, and the deli slicer was dirty.

A few weeks ago, we reported Lyndon City Line Diner on Manheim Pike in Lancaster was found out of compliance during an inspection. During a follow-up inspection one week later, the restaurant was still out of compliance. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Crab and buffalo chicken dips were expired and needed to be thrown out. Food employees were touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands and not washing their hands as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code.

Also out of compliance, the cafeteria of Trinity High School on Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. There was an accumulation of old food debris and dirt inside the ice maker, the nozzle on the slushy machine had dried debris and wasn’t clean, and dirty serving spoons that had food residue stuck on them were stored as clean.

Establishments with no violations include Gettysburg Area High School, Gabriel’s Pizza on North Sixth Street in Harrisburg, GearHouse Brewing Company in Chambersburg, and Butcher’s Family Fun Farm in Newport.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.