Presbyterian Apartments respond to elevator outage that kept elderly residents outside

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An apartment building that houses elderly residents in Harrisburg has issued a statement following an elevator outage that kept tenants out of the building for an extended period of time.

Some residents of Presbyterian Apartments on 2nd Street told ABC27 Thursday night they were out of their apartments for more than six hours.

Residents also claimed they could not get in touch with management to fix the elevator issue, which kept them from their medications and insulin for an extended period of time.

Paramedics and Harrisburg police responded to the crowd outside to provide assistance.

A neighboring business, Burger Yum, also stepped in to provide water.

Presbyterian Apartments issued the following statement to ABC27 later Friday afternoon:

At approximately 4:48pm on Thursday, September 21, the Presbyterian Apartment maintenance staff received an emergency call notifying us that the elevators were out of service and arrived on site within minutes. Immediate, urgent calls for service were placed to technicians, who informed us that that the outage was due to a power surge affecting the immediate area.



At Presbyterian Apartments, our first and top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents. Residents have access to our on-call emergency response staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



We are happy that all residents are safe and no medical attention was necessary. Our management staff are reviewing all elements of the situation to ensure the appropriate, effective protocols were followed. We are proactively working to ensure this is an isolated incident and proper procedures are in place for any future unavoidable outage.