Police pursuit ends with suspects crashing vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg residents were charged Friday after an early morning police pursuit that began in Swatara Township and ended in the City of Harrisburg.

A Swatara Township officer attempted to stop a vehicle around 1:20 a.m. because it was traveling over 80 mph in the 50 mph zone of the 5900 block of Paxton Street, according to police. A pursuit continued into Harrisburg and resulted in the suspect vehicle colliding with a tree at Market and Hale streets.

The driver and passenger fled from the vehicle and were both taken into custody a short distance from the crash scene, according to police.

The vehicle was just stolen from Palmyra and the driver was in possession of a key to a Mitsubishi vehicle, which Palmyra police located near the address where the suspect vehicle was stolen from. The Mitsubishi was also stolen in Middletown, according to police.

Two handguns were recovered from the vehicle that crashed, one of which police determined to be stolen from Swatara Township.

Police charged Donte Wedderburne, 19, with fleeing police, carrying a firearm without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle.

Jahmirah Williams, 20, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle.

