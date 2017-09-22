Police investigate shooting incident in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating an incident that was reported as a shooting.

Police arrived to the first block of South 16th Street around 5:40 p.m. Thursday to find broken glass from a vehicle and shell casings.

The suspect vehicle that left the scene was described as a white SUV with the windows shot out.

While at the scene, officers were called to the 1800 block of Bellevue Road for a vehicle matching that description with a female bleeding inside.

Police arrived to find the vehicle, but not the female.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

