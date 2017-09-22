Miss Turkey dethroned over ‘unacceptable’ tweet on coup

The Associated Press Published:
In this photo taken on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, Itir Esen, 18, poses in front of the contest jury for Miss Turkey 2017 in Istanbul. Organizers have stripped Miss Turkey 2017 of her crown over a social media posting that was deemed insulting to the memory of some 250 people who were killed while opposing last year's failed military coup. Miss Turkey organizers said Esen was dethroned on Friday - a day after she won the contest and the right to represent Turkey at the Miss World contest in China - over a tweet they described as "unacceptable." (AP Photo)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Organizers have stripped Miss Turkey 2017 of her crown over a social media posting that was deemed insulting to the memory of the 250 people killed while opposing last year’s failed military coup.

Miss Turkey organizers said the 18-year-old Itir Esen was dethroned on Friday – a day after she won the contest and the right to represent Turkey at the Miss World contest in China – over a tweet they described as “unacceptable.”

Media reports said a flippant remark that the model and university student had posted on Twitter as the country held memorials for the victims on the anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, had caused uproar on social media. Esen reportedly denied the account was hers.

Runner-up Asli Sumen will now represent Turkey in China.

