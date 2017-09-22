Man sentenced for driving drunk, killing woman in crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County judge on Friday sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while drunk to an aggregate three to six years in a state correctional institution.

In August, Scott Kline, 33, pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI and summary traffic offenses in the Dec. 19, 2016 crash that killed 66-year-old Bonita Ruth Reiner, of Williamstown.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Kline failed to avoid hitting a deer on Route 209 in northern Dauphin County, then swerved and struck Reiner’s vehicle, causing immediate fatal injuries.

Reiner was on her way home from visiting her husband in a nursing home.

Kline’s blood alcohol content was .164 and he reached about 100 mph on the night of the crash.

