Man gets probation for exposing himself in grocery store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mount Joy man found guilty of exposing himself to a woman in a Dauphin County grocery store was sentenced to 18 months of probation earlier this week.

Randy Hubbard, 57, was convicted earlier this month on charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said store surveillance cameras recorded Hubbard on Jan. 9 as he exposed himself to an employee at the Sharp Shopper in Lower Swatara Township.

The woman testified she was stocking shelves when she noticed Hubbard standing in her aisle. She told the jury Hubbard was looking at her when he uncovered his privates.

A Dauphin County judge who sentenced Hubbard to probation also ordered him to pay a $300 fine.

