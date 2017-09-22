Man charged with strangulation in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Wednesday on the West Shore on a strangulation charge.

The West Shore Regional Police Department responded around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of Bosler Avenue in Lemoyne for a reported domestic incident.

Officers arrived and spoke with a 29-year-old woman who reported that she and 39-year-old Benjamin Nicholas Salerno got into an argument.

Salerno is accused of grabbing the woman by the throat and shoving her to the floor, according to police.

Strangulation and simple assault charges were filed against Salerno, who is out of Cumberland County Prison after posting bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 4, according to court documents.

