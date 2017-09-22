Man arrested for threatening person with handgun, eluding police in dark alleyway

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Carlisle Police arrested a man for threatening to shoot a person while showing a handgun at the intersection of Maple Avenue and 4th Avenue Thursday night.

Police say Justin Moore, 21, was controlling the victim’s movements through threats of violence and attempted to elude police by hiding in a dark alleyway with the victim.

The victim was taken to safety by officers.

During the arrest, multiple different kinds of controlled substances were found by police on Moore including a black BB handgun.

He was taken to Cumberland County Prison to await arraignment.