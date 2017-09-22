Lebanon police issue warning about distribution of stronger heroin

WHTM Staff Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon City Police Department has issued a warning that heroin distributed in the area may be “more dangerous than usual.”

The advisory issued Friday evening follows several heroin overdoses throughout the week that are under investigation.

Police are attempting to locate the source.

Anyone with information about drug dealings is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

