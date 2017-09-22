Lancaster man found unresponsive, police find K2 paraphernalia

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Officers found a 34-year-old man sitting on a curb, non-communicative and unable to stand, or speak outside of a business at 1:34 p.m. in Warwick Township yesterday.

Police say he was being helped by two employees from the business but was not responsive to rescuers.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police found paraphernalia linked to ingestion of the synthesized drug commonly known as K2.

The man was taken to the Heart of Lancaster Hospital for emergency medical care.

This investigation continues with charges pending.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s