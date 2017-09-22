Jimmy Kimmel transforms debate, and shows comedy’s new role

Jimmy Kimmel
FILE - In this March 8, 2015, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest : "Scandal" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kimmel said on Sept. 19, 2017, that Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy “lied right to my face” by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes a test the Republican lawmaker named for the late night host. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – If the latest Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare doesn’t work, it may become known as the Jimmy Kimmel Non-Law.

The ABC comic’s withering attacks this week have transformed the debate over the Graham-Cassidy bill. In the process, they’ve also illustrated how thoroughly late-night talk shows have changed in the last decade and have become homes for potent points of view.

Kimmel’s monologues were deeply personal, influenced by his newborn son’s surgery in May for a heart defect. In addition to targeting Republican leaders, he also took aim at Fox News Channel’s Brian Kilmeade, who had criticized members of the Hollywood elite for pushing their politics on the rest of the country.

