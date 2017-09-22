Hershey Theatre to hold college audition master class for aspiring student actors

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)- High school students who plan to major in musical theater will be able to learn from the pros at a master class being held at Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 21, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The master class, “Preparing for the College Theater/Music Theater Audition,” aims to prepare students in grades 9 through 12 who want to study theater or musical theater in college. Led by Jane Brockman and Tim Shew, the two experienced Broadway actors will share their expertise on the musical theater/theater college audition process, provide tips for choosing the right theater program and pursuing theater as a major in college. In addition to a Q & A session, the class will provide students the opportunity to sing a mock audition and be critiqued by Brockman and Shew.

The cost for the master class is $40 per student; parents who are accompanying a student are free. Additional details can be found by visiting HersheyTheatre.com, clicking on the Education tab, and then clicking on the Programs & Workshops tab. To register, please contact Kim Barger at 717.534.3415 or at kiebarger@hersheytheatre.com.

Brockman and Shew, who continue to perform on Broadway, own Broadway Professionals Musical Theatre Consulting (BPMTC), www.bpmtc.com. BPMTC offers training in musical theatre auditions and performance.