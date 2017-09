Today was the final day of celebrating Harvest of the Arts that kicks off tomorrow and today we had some classic cars! Meeting of the Marques’ Festival is a two day event with cars on display day one and a 100 mile driving tour throughout the neighboring counties on day two!

For more information on Harvest of the Arts and Meeting of the Marques’ Festival check out the video above or check out the Harvest of the Arts this Saturday from 10am-5pm!