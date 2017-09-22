Harrisburg police seek attempted homicide suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman considered by police to be armed and dangerous is wanted for attempted homicide in Harrisburg.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Ashley Marie Evans.

She is wanted for firing a gun at a male victim in the area of 100 block of Evergreen Street. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Evans fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Equinox, which was found in the 300 block of South 14th Street and was reported stolen out of East Pennsboro Township.

Anyone with information on Evans’ whereabouts should call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

