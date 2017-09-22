Harrisburg police begin testing body-worn cameras

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police says it has started testing body camera technology.

At a press conference Friday, Capt. Deric Moody said cameras from four different companies will be tested by the department over the next 60 days.

“There was a lot of leg work that went into the program itself, and the program is in no shape or form ready for a full roll out,” said Moody.

Officers are expected to hit record during all police incidents, including any public interaction outside of a normal greeting.

A cloud-based system is what the department may use to store audio and video captured by the camera.

It’s not clear how much the new technology will cost the department, but Capt. Moody says $70,000 has already been allocated in the city’s budget for the new technology.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse believes the cameras will make the city safer.

“I also think they are going to go a long way to helping heal the divide between the community and the police,” said Papenfuse.

The department hopes that by next year, its roughly 70 patrol officers will be wearing body cameras.

The city says it’s actively looking for feedback from officers and the community.

All comments should be directed to the mayor’s office.

