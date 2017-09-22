Friday Night Football Scores: Week 4

The Associated Press Published:

Aliquippa 32, Ellwood City 0

Annville-Cleona 37, ELCO 14

Apollo-Ridge 28, Burrell 19

Avon Grove 42, West Chester East 14

Avonworth 20, Brentwood 6

Beaver Falls 49, Southmoreland 7

Bellefonte 49, Tyrone 14

Bellwood-Antis 48, Moshannon Valley 6

Berks Catholic 38, Lancaster Catholic 8

Berlin-Brothersvalley 47, Conemaugh Township 7

Bermudian Springs 27, Hanover 7

Bethlehem Catholic 41, Bethlehem Liberty 7

Bishop Canevin 35, Riverview 12

Bishop Carroll 15, Penn Cambria 6

Bishop McCort 42, Bedford 14

Bloomsburg 73, Milton 22

Boyertown 54, Methacton 14

Bradford 42, Elk County Catholic 0

Bristol 20, Palumbo 8

Brookville 53, Redbank Valley 22

Bucktail 48, St. Joseph’s Catholic 27

California 63, Mapletown 8

Cambridge Springs 33, West Middlesex 14

Camp Hill Trinity 45, Boiling Springs 0

Carmichaels 47, Avella 13

Cedar Crest 41, Ephrata 7

Central Columbia 27, Danville 20

Central Dauphin 65, Carlisle 14

Central Martinsburg 35, Bald Eagle Area 7

Central York 36, Northeastern 7

Charleroi 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 0

Chestnut Ridge 56, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Clairton 52, Monessen 13

Clarion 25, Clarion-Limestone 20

Clearfield 49, Central Mountain 10

Coatesville 42, West Chester Henderson 0

Cocalico 14, Elizabethtown 0

Conneaut Area 24, Meadville 14

Conneaut, Ohio 54, Titusville 14

Conrad Weiser 49, Fleetwood 17

Conwell Egan 49, Schuylkill Valley 24

Corry 28, North East 14

Cowanesque Valley 14, Wyalusing 12

Cumberland Valley 35, Chambersburg 13

Dallas 31, Wyoming Valley West 18

Dallastown Area 52, Spring Grove 13

Daniel Boone 14, Muhlenberg 7

Delaware Valley 41, North Pocono 0

Delone 21, York Catholic 7

Derry 43, South Park 0

Dover 47, Gettysburg 29

Downingtown East 34, Bishop Shanahan 7

Dunmore 41, Scranton Holy Cross 0

East Allegheny 14, Neshannock 7

East Juniata 27, Halifax 21

Easton 56, Whitehall 28

Elizabeth Forward 56, McGuffey 21

Elwood City Riverside 50, South Side 12

Emmaus 35, Northampton 0

Episcopal Academy 35, The Hill School 8

Erie Cathedral Prep 69, General McLane 7

Erie McDowell 42, Fort Leboeuf 13

Fairfield 53, Biglerville 14

Farrell 48, Union City 36

Franklin Regional 26, Armstrong 23, OT

Freedom 42, Laurel 20

Garnet Valley 42, Strath Haven 14

Gateway 40, Hampton 14

Glen Mills 38, West Philadelphia 7

Governor Mifflin 28, Exeter 14

Greenville 41, Lakeview 14

Grove City 47, Oil City 12

Harbor Creek 49, Fairview 21

Hazleton Area 34, Wallenpaupack 13

Hollidaysburg 49, Brashear 26

Huntingdon 56, Penns Valley 8

Imhotep Charter 40, Gratz 21

Iroquois 34, Eisenhower 7

Jersey Shore 29, Montoursville 13

Jim Thorpe 49, Shenandoah Valley 0

Juniata 70, Millersburg 0

Kane Area 57, Curwensville 0

Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 32

Kennard-Dale 13, York Suburban 12

Kiski Area 42, Connellsville 7

Lackawanna Trail 34, Lakeland 20

Lake-Lehman 28, Hanover Area 14

Littlestown 49, York County Tech 0

Lower Dauphin 35, Cedar Cliff 21

Loyalsock 42, Hughesville 6

Mahanoy Area 49, Hamburg 6

Manheim Central 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 20

Manheim Township 56, Hempfield 0

Mars 21, Highlands 10

McDonogh School, Md. 27, Malvern Prep 9

McKeesport 48, Plum 14

Mercyhurst Prep 70, Girard 0

Meyersdale 41, Blacklick 27

Montgomery 32, Columbia-Montour 12

Mount Lebanon 63, Altoona 14

Mount Union 47, West Branch 7

Muncy 62, Sayre Area 20

Nazareth Area 32, East Stroudsburg South 14

New Castle 42, Indiana 7

North Allegheny 29, Butler 7

North Penn-Mansfield 45, Canton 8

North Schuylkill 21, Mount Carmel 20

Northern Bedford 54, Everett 6

Northern Cambria 47, Blairsville 20

Northern Lebanon 40, Pequea Valley 6

Northern York 34, Big Spring 7

Northwest Area 20, Nanticoke Area 15

Northwestern 74, Saegertown 30

Northwestern Lehigh 43, Pen Argyl 14

Norwin 34, Canon-McMillan 14

Old Forge 36, Mid Valley 14

Otto-Eldred 45, Port Allegany 6

Palisades 35, Catasauqua 14

Palmerton 42, Bangor 7

Parkland 23, Bethlehem Freedom 7

Penn Manor 35, Lebanon 20

Penn-Trafford 42, Greater Latrobe 16

Perkiomen Valley 27, Owen J Roberts 0

Perryville, Md. 45, Morrisville 0

Philadelphia Northeast 46, Philadelphia Central 0

Pine-Richland 54, Bethel Park 20

Pittston Area 35, Wilkes-Barre GAR 13

Pocono Mountain East 51, Allentown Allen 18

Pocono Mountain West 41, Pleasant Valley 27

Pope John Paul II 38, Pottstown 13

Portage Area 66, North Star 12

Pottsgrove 49, Upper Merion 0

Pottsville 13, Crestwood 7

Pottsville Nativity 40, Kutztown 8

Purchase Line 49, Saltsburg 14

Quaker Valley 39, Central Valley 0

Reynolds 23, Sharpsville 14

Ringgold 21, Laurel Highlands 19

Riverside 40, Montrose 10

Rochester 49, Cornell 12

Schuylkill Haven 56, Marian Catholic 12

Scranton 35, West Scranton 20

Seneca 41, Maplewood 21

Seton-LaSalle 37, Serra Catholic 7

Shade 48, Conemaugh Valley 20

Shamokin 35, Mifflinburg 15

Sharon 24, Slippery Rock 7

Smethport 50, Cameron County 34

South Fayette 52, Knoch 14

South Western 34, New Oxford 21

South Williamsport 55, Warrior Run 22

Southern Huntingdon 48, Juniata Valley 21

Southern Lehigh 31, Saucon Valley 28

Springdale 53, Leechburg 13

Springfield Delco 48, Penncrest 7

Springside Chestnut Hill 48, Philadelphia George Washington 13

State College 62, Mechanicsburg 25

Steel Valley 31, South Allegheny 27

Stroudsburg 54, East Stroudsburg North 7

Sun Valley 42, Kennett 21

Tamaqua 48, Blue Mountain 28

Thomas Jefferson 69, Albert Gallatin 0

Towanda 33, Athens 26

Tri-Valley 45, Minersville 20

Unionville 40, Oxford 0

Upper Dauphin 32, Pine Grove 26

Upper St. Clair 28, Fox Chapel 24

Valley View 48, Abington Heights 13

Washington 12, Frazier 0

Wellsboro 49, Troy 14

West Allegheny 40, Baldwin 11

West Greene 18, Jefferson-Morgan 0

West Mifflin 42, Uniontown 0

West Perry 38, Greencastle Antrim 35

Western Wayne 32, Tunkhannock 24

Westinghouse 28, Hickory 13

Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 28, Honesdale 13

Williams Valley 42, Line Mountain 26

Wilmington 69, Mercer 0

Windber 27, Ferndale 20

Wyomissing 10, Mifflin County 0

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

