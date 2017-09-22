Friday Night Football Scores: Week 4

Aliquippa 32, Ellwood City 0
Annville-Cleona 37, ELCO 14
Apollo-Ridge 28, Burrell 19
Avon Grove 42, West Chester East 14
Avonworth 20, Brentwood 6
Beaver Falls 49, Southmoreland 7
Bellefonte 49, Tyrone 14
Bellwood-Antis 48, Moshannon Valley 6
Berks Catholic 38, Lancaster Catholic 8
Berlin-Brothersvalley 47, Conemaugh Township 7
Bermudian Springs 27, Hanover 7
Bethlehem Catholic 41, Bethlehem Liberty 7
Bishop Canevin 35, Riverview 12
Bishop Carroll 15, Penn Cambria 6
Bishop McCort 42, Bedford 14
Bloomsburg 73, Milton 22
Boyertown 54, Methacton 14
Bradford 42, Elk County Catholic 0
Bristol 20, Palumbo 8
Brookville 53, Redbank Valley 22
Bucktail 48, St. Joseph’s Catholic 27
California 63, Mapletown 8
Cambridge Springs 33, West Middlesex 14
Camp Hill Trinity 45, Boiling Springs 0
Carmichaels 47, Avella 13
Cedar Crest 41, Ephrata 7
Central Columbia 27, Danville 20
Central Dauphin 65, Carlisle 14
Central Martinsburg 35, Bald Eagle Area 7
Central York 36, Northeastern 7
Charleroi 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 0
Chestnut Ridge 56, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Clairton 52, Monessen 13
Clarion 25, Clarion-Limestone 20
Clearfield 49, Central Mountain 10
Coatesville 42, West Chester Henderson 0
Cocalico 14, Elizabethtown 0
Conneaut Area 24, Meadville 14
Conneaut, Ohio 54, Titusville 14
Conrad Weiser 49, Fleetwood 17
Conwell Egan 49, Schuylkill Valley 24
Corry 28, North East 14
Cowanesque Valley 14, Wyalusing 12
Cumberland Valley 35, Chambersburg 13
Dallas 31, Wyoming Valley West 18
Dallastown Area 52, Spring Grove 13
Daniel Boone 14, Muhlenberg 7
Delaware Valley 41, North Pocono 0
Delone 21, York Catholic 7
Derry 43, South Park 0
Dover 47, Gettysburg 29
Downingtown East 34, Bishop Shanahan 7
Dunmore 41, Scranton Holy Cross 0
East Allegheny 14, Neshannock 7
East Juniata 27, Halifax 21
Easton 56, Whitehall 28
Elizabeth Forward 56, McGuffey 21
Elwood City Riverside 50, South Side 12
Emmaus 35, Northampton 0
Episcopal Academy 35, The Hill School 8
Erie Cathedral Prep 69, General McLane 7
Erie McDowell 42, Fort Leboeuf 13
Fairfield 53, Biglerville 14
Farrell 48, Union City 36
Franklin Regional 26, Armstrong 23, OT
Freedom 42, Laurel 20
Garnet Valley 42, Strath Haven 14
Gateway 40, Hampton 14
Glen Mills 38, West Philadelphia 7
Governor Mifflin 28, Exeter 14
Greenville 41, Lakeview 14
Grove City 47, Oil City 12
Harbor Creek 49, Fairview 21
Hazleton Area 34, Wallenpaupack 13
Hollidaysburg 49, Brashear 26
Huntingdon 56, Penns Valley 8
Imhotep Charter 40, Gratz 21
Iroquois 34, Eisenhower 7
Jersey Shore 29, Montoursville 13
Jim Thorpe 49, Shenandoah Valley 0
Juniata 70, Millersburg 0
Kane Area 57, Curwensville 0
Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 32
Kennard-Dale 13, York Suburban 12
Kiski Area 42, Connellsville 7
Lackawanna Trail 34, Lakeland 20
Lake-Lehman 28, Hanover Area 14
Littlestown 49, York County Tech 0
Lower Dauphin 35, Cedar Cliff 21
Loyalsock 42, Hughesville 6
Mahanoy Area 49, Hamburg 6
Manheim Central 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 20
Manheim Township 56, Hempfield 0
Mars 21, Highlands 10
McDonogh School, Md. 27, Malvern Prep 9
McKeesport 48, Plum 14
Mercyhurst Prep 70, Girard 0
Meyersdale 41, Blacklick 27
Montgomery 32, Columbia-Montour 12
Mount Lebanon 63, Altoona 14
Mount Union 47, West Branch 7
Muncy 62, Sayre Area 20
Nazareth Area 32, East Stroudsburg South 14
New Castle 42, Indiana 7
North Allegheny 29, Butler 7
North Penn-Mansfield 45, Canton 8
North Schuylkill 21, Mount Carmel 20
Northern Bedford 54, Everett 6
Northern Cambria 47, Blairsville 20
Northern Lebanon 40, Pequea Valley 6
Northern York 34, Big Spring 7
Northwest Area 20, Nanticoke Area 15
Northwestern 74, Saegertown 30
Northwestern Lehigh 43, Pen Argyl 14
Norwin 34, Canon-McMillan 14
Old Forge 36, Mid Valley 14
Otto-Eldred 45, Port Allegany 6
Palisades 35, Catasauqua 14
Palmerton 42, Bangor 7
Parkland 23, Bethlehem Freedom 7
Penn Manor 35, Lebanon 20
Penn-Trafford 42, Greater Latrobe 16
Perkiomen Valley 27, Owen J Roberts 0
Perryville, Md. 45, Morrisville 0
Philadelphia Northeast 46, Philadelphia Central 0
Pine-Richland 54, Bethel Park 20
Pittston Area 35, Wilkes-Barre GAR 13
Pocono Mountain East 51, Allentown Allen 18
Pocono Mountain West 41, Pleasant Valley 27
Pope John Paul II 38, Pottstown 13
Portage Area 66, North Star 12
Pottsgrove 49, Upper Merion 0
Pottsville 13, Crestwood 7
Pottsville Nativity 40, Kutztown 8
Purchase Line 49, Saltsburg 14
Quaker Valley 39, Central Valley 0
Reynolds 23, Sharpsville 14
Ringgold 21, Laurel Highlands 19
Riverside 40, Montrose 10
Rochester 49, Cornell 12
Schuylkill Haven 56, Marian Catholic 12
Scranton 35, West Scranton 20
Seneca 41, Maplewood 21
Seton-LaSalle 37, Serra Catholic 7
Shade 48, Conemaugh Valley 20
Shamokin 35, Mifflinburg 15
Sharon 24, Slippery Rock 7
Smethport 50, Cameron County 34
South Fayette 52, Knoch 14
South Western 34, New Oxford 21
South Williamsport 55, Warrior Run 22
Southern Huntingdon 48, Juniata Valley 21
Southern Lehigh 31, Saucon Valley 28
Springdale 53, Leechburg 13
Springfield Delco 48, Penncrest 7
Springside Chestnut Hill 48, Philadelphia George Washington 13
State College 62, Mechanicsburg 25
Steel Valley 31, South Allegheny 27
Stroudsburg 54, East Stroudsburg North 7
Sun Valley 42, Kennett 21
Tamaqua 48, Blue Mountain 28
Thomas Jefferson 69, Albert Gallatin 0
Towanda 33, Athens 26
Tri-Valley 45, Minersville 20
Unionville 40, Oxford 0
Upper Dauphin 32, Pine Grove 26
Upper St. Clair 28, Fox Chapel 24
Valley View 48, Abington Heights 13
Washington 12, Frazier 0
Wellsboro 49, Troy 14
West Allegheny 40, Baldwin 11
West Greene 18, Jefferson-Morgan 0
West Mifflin 42, Uniontown 0
West Perry 38, Greencastle Antrim 35
Western Wayne 32, Tunkhannock 24
Westinghouse 28, Hickory 13
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 28, Honesdale 13
Williams Valley 42, Line Mountain 26
Wilmington 69, Mercer 0
Windber 27, Ferndale 20
Wyomissing 10, Mifflin County 0
