Elderly residents say elevator issue kept them from meds for hours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Older residents of a Harrisburg apartment building claim they were kept out of their building for hours Thursday night due to an elevator issue.

Some residents of Presbyterian Apartments on 2nd Street told ABC27 they were out of their apartments for more than six hours.

Residents also claimed they could not get in touch with management to fix the elevator issue, which kept them from their medications and insulin for an extended period of time.

Paramedics and Harrisburg police responded to the crowd outside to provide assistance.

A neighboring business, Burger Yum, also stepped in to provide water.

The elevator issue was fixed around 10 p.m.

ABC27 reached out to Presbyterian Apartment, but calls were not returned Thursday night.

