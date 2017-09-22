Eastern York Middle School students evacuated for 3rd bomb threat in 7 days

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Eastern York Middle School announced Friday that students were being evacuated from the school building this afternoon when a note claiming a bomb was in the building was found on the wall in the boy’s bathroom.

All middle school students were escorted to the Eastern York High School Campus around 12 p.m.

The school announced on their Facebook page around 2 p.m.:

Local law enforcement has determined that the middle school is safe for students to return. Students who were not picked up earlier by their parents will be dismissed at normal dismissal time from the middle school.

The school also released the following information at 1:15 p.m.:

All students are safe while they remain in our care at the high school location and it is not necessary for parents/guardians to pick up their middle school child. However, an extensive law enforcement investigation is underway and it may be unlikely police will permit students back into the middle school building prior to normal dismissal time. Therefore, a system has been set up so that students may be released to parents – or an individual designated on the student’s Emergency Information Card – if the parent wishes to do so. Middle school students may be picked up prior to normal dismissal time at Door 24 of the high school performing arts center at the entrance off of Cool Creek Road. Parents – or other emergency contacts – will be required to present valid identification. This step is needed to protect your child from any unauthorized individuals attempting to pick up your child. Finally, we want you to know that your cooperation in helping us to ensure all students’ safety is greatly appreciated. As always, should you have questions or concerns regarding anything stated in this letter, please feel free to contact Dr. Keith Shoemaker, EYMS Principal, during regular work hours. Thank you for your assistance on this matter.

This is the third time since last Friday that Eastern York has had to evacuate students because of a bomb threat.

