Dauphin County Commissioners to announce plans to take pharmaceutical companies to court over the opioid epidemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III say they are planning to take pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and aggressively market addictive opioids to court on Monday.

The group is meeting at 11 a.m. at the Dauphin County Administration Building, on 2 S. Second Street in the 4th Floor Hearing Room.

The Commissioners say this is in response to a record of 85 opioid-related deaths and an 860 percent increase in funds spent on addiction treatment last year in Dauphin County

The Office of the Commissioners says the state and county leaders, treatment providers and families who have lost loved ones to the overdose crisis will join the county commissioners to call for pharmaceutical companies to be a part of the solution.

