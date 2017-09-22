Community remembers 13-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Dover Township

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who knew Matthew Gowen stood close Friday at the place where he died on Thursday night.

Susan Vickers said Gowen, who was 13 years old, was her best friend.

“He was a riot,” she said. “He always put a smile on everyone’s face. He loved seeing people laugh.”

The Northern York County Regional Police Department said Gowen was walking with three other boys Thursday night on South Salem Church Road in Dover Township, which is near Tall Oak Estates.

The group was pushing an elliptical machine that was left in a nearby yard and offered for free.

Investigators said a minivan driven by a 35-year-old hit Gowen.

Edward Gleason, who lives near the crash site, told ABC27 News the stretch of road can be dangerous.

“I almost got hit one day myself,” he said.

According to his friends, Gowen was an eighth grader at Dover Intermediate School. On Friday the school had grief counselors on hand for students.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, but told ABC27 News the driver of the minivan did stop at the crash site.

No one else was hurt during the crash.

The York County Coroner said Gowen died as the result of multiple blunt force trauma.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call their tip line at 717-467-8355.

