SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was struck by a vehicle in York County and flown from the scene in a medical helicopter, according to a 911 dispatcher.

The child was struck around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of York Road (Route 116) in North Codorus Township.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, a dispatcher said.

No other details were immediately available.

