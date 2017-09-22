Boy Scouts: Stem Scouting!

Today on the show we were joined by Ellen Hartman and Nicole Cousins to talk about the new co-ed scouting program called STEM Scouts!

“Central PA is proud to be one of the first areas in the country to offer a new Co-ed Scouting program called STEM Scouts” said Nicole Cousins.

Boy Scouts is also currently recruiting new members and on September 30 there will be a special event for cubs and their families to attend! Find out more about stem and boy scouts in the video above or online at centralpastem.org and newbirthoffreedom.org!

