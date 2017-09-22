Arrest made in Spring Grove pharmacy robbery

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a robbery at a York County pharmacy earlier this year.

According to the Southwestern Regional Police Department, one of the robbers jumped over the counter to steal prescription medication at Kennie’s Market in Spring Grove on Jan. 10 and fled with his accomplice.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Jahandar R. Darvish, 20, of North Bethesda, Maryland.

Darvish was charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

Police are still working to file charges against the second suspect and ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the department via York County Dispatch at 717-854-5571.

