HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address law enforcement about the opioid epidemic in Harrisburg.

Sessions’ speech on Friday at the Federal Courthouse will be his third this week that will focus on the crisis.

According to the CDC, Pennsylvania is one of about two dozen states where overdose deaths have jumped significantly. In 2015, deaths were up by 20%.

abc27 will livestream his address on abc27.com. It starts at 8:45 a.m.